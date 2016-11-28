Man, 50, dies in east-central Fresno crash after medical emergency

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber Pause

1:22 After her 11-year-old daughter's hair was cut off for surgery, Annie Soza volunteered for a buzz cut

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?

1:24 Decision 2016 - Election Day #VOTE

0:51 How much does it cost to watch all of this year's best TV shows?

2:06 Fresno State adjusts to Jeff Tedford hiring