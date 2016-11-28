Man, 50, dies in east-central Fresno crash after medical emergency

A 50-year-old man died Monday night when he suffered a medical emergency that caused his vehicle to go off the road and roll over in east-central Fresno.
Fresno Police Lt. Steve Card said the man was driving south on Fowler Avenue, south of Dakota Avenue, when his vehicle suddenly went off the road and rolled over on the west side of Fowler Avenue around 7 p.m.
The man was ejected from the vehicle and a passenger in his 20s was also injured in the crash. Card said the two men are related.
Investigators were working to reconstruct the crash and determine if the men were wearing seat belts. Alcohol did not immediately appear to be a factor in the crash.
Card said the man in his 20s is stable at Community Regional Medical Center after suffering serious injuries.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
