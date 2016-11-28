A ‘brilliant poet’ and student, she had a bright future until it was tragically cut short

1:02 Biomass plants and dead trees: A symbiotic relationship Pause

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

1:10 Fresno's downtown efforts are a good thing, writer James Fallows says

1:07 Loggers rush to cut dead Sierra trees before snow arrives

0:59 Dave & Buster's to bring adult gaming and sports bar to Fresno

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee