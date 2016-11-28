Rider lost control of motorcycle in fatal crash on Highway 180 interchange

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued Pause

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

1:12 Fresno County law officers: Don't drive when drunk, or high on weed

2:10 Prince Day of the Dead altar bridges cultural boundaries

1:22 After her 11-year-old daughter's hair was cut off for surgery, Annie Soza volunteered for a buzz cut

2:11 Summerset Village's first-day hearing highlights

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

2:10 Curb Appeal: Home features sweeping San Joaquin River views