Rider lost control of motorcycle in fatal crash on Highway 180 interchange

The California Highway Patrol Monday released details about a collision that killed a motorcycle rider Monday night in Fresno.
About 6 p.m., the rider of a Kawasaki was westbound on the highway on the transition ramp to northbound Highway 41. The CHP said the rider lost control of the motorcycle, collided with a guardrail and landed in the roadway.
An SUV driven by Juan Hernandez, 25, of Fresno also was westbound on Highway 180 at a speed of about 55 mph. The SUV struck the rider; Hernandez didn’t see the motorcyclist before the collision, the CHP reported.
The rider, a 25-year-old Fresno man, died at the scene. It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the death. The victim’s identity will be released by the Fresno County coroner.
