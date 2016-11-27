Local

November 27, 2016 7:58 PM

Crash on ramp connecting Highways 180-41 leaves person dead, traffic jammed

The Fresno Bee

A major freeway interchange near downtown Fresno was closed Sunday night when a vehicle was reported to have hit a motorcyclist and a person was killed, the CHP said.

The crash happened on the ramp connecting westbound Highway 180 to northbound Highway 41. The CHP was called at 6:01 p.m. about a vehicle into a motorcycle. Two minutes later the CHP got a call that another vehicle had run over a person.

To investigate the incident, the CHP closed the ramp down, and traffic backed up as a result. The county coroner was called and got stuck in the traffic as well.

No other information was available.

