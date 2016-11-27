Families drove to Shaver Lake to play in new fallen snow Sunday

Fresno's Amran Alkobadi, 7, receives a face-full of snow as he and family play at a vista point along Highway 168 Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 near Shaver Lake, Calif.
Yvette Gonzalez, left, pushes her nephew Charlie Rubio, right, out of deep powdery snow Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 at Shaver Lake, Calif.
Charlie Rubio throws himself into the new powdery snow Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 at Shaver Lake, Calif.
Alex Gonzalez, 3, clings to Cheyanne Rubio, 8, as the family engages in a snow ball fight Sunday, Nov. 27 at Shaver Lake, Calif.
Kong Vang, left, is hit with snowballs from Leng Vang, center, and family as they play in the new snow at Shaver Lake, Calif. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016
New fallen snow blankets a dock Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 at Shaver Lake, Calif.
Traffic drives along Highway 168 Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 in Shaver Lake, Calif.
Dark threatening clouds pass southwards across the foothills leaving the valley in sunlight, seen from a point along Highway 168 Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 near Shaver Lake, Calif.
