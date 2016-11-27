Families play in new snow Sunday at Shaver Lake

Families drove to Shaver Lake following Saturday's storm to play in new fallen snow Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016.
Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

Homeless dinner held at Roeding Park

Bread of Life Ministries is in its 30th year of helping feed and clothe the homeless and needy during its annual day-before-Thanksgiving event at Fresno's Roeding Park on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Fresno police seeking help to find Target thief who threatened guard

Fresno police are asking for the public's help to find a thief who stole headphones from a Shaw Avenue Target store, then threatened to shoot a security guard who confronted him. The man entered Target at 3150 W. Shaw Ave. around 6 p.m. Monday, walked to electronics and began placing headphones into a Verizon bag, police Lt. Joe Gomez said. He then threatened a guard who confronted him just outside the store.

Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

Fresno police have asked for help in identifying a man who robbed a liquor store at knifepoint November 16, 2016. The robbery happened at Dan's Liquor in the 4000 block of North Marks Avenue. The video, edited by Fresno police, is from security cameras.

