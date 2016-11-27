Families play in new snow Sunday at Shaver Lake

Fresno police are asking for the public's help to find a thief who stole headphones from a Shaw Avenue Target store, then threatened to shoot a security guard who confronted him. The man entered Target at 3150 W. Shaw Ave. around 6 p.m. Monday, walked to electronics and began placing headphones into a Verizon bag, police Lt. Joe Gomez said. He then threatened a guard who confronted him just outside the store.