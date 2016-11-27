Families play in new snow Sunday at Shaver Lake

Fresno police are asking for the public's help to find a thief who stole headphones from a Shaw Avenue Target store, then threatened to shoot a security guard who confronted him. The man entered Target at 3150 W. Shaw Ave. around 6 p.m. Monday, walked to electronics and began placing headphones into a Verizon bag, police Lt. Joe Gomez said. He then threatened a guard who confronted him just outside the store.
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, police chiefs from Fresno and Clovis and other law enforcement officials issued a warning on DUI driving as holidays approach at a news conference Monday, November 21. Those who smoke marijuana were also warned, as well, to not drive while under the influence.
Fresno police have asked for help in identifying a man who robbed a liquor store at knifepoint November 16, 2016. The robbery happened at Dan's Liquor in the 4000 block of North Marks Avenue. The video, edited by Fresno police, is from security cameras.
Tenants, community and faith-based leaders gather at Summerset Village Apartments, the Fresno, California, apartment complex to reflect on failures and look forward to progress to improve living conditions. Last November, tenants were left for weeks without heat or hot water when a natural gas leak prompted Pacific Gas