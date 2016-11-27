Raiders game goes dark for Fresno fans due to power outage, but comes back at the end

Fresno fans of the Oakland Raiders were unable to watch most of the game due to an apparent power outage. Shortly after 4 p.m., however, power was restored and the broadcast resumed, with Raiders and Carolina Panthers tied at 32 all.
Television Channel 47, KGPE, posted this on its Facebook page shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday:
“There is a major power outage that is affecting our signal to some valley viewers. PG&E is on location and working on the power outage. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide an update when we get an update from PG&E. There is no interruption in service to Comcast & AT&T Uverse subscribers.”
The PG&E outage map showed two problems in the Fresno area Sunday afternoon. One was in the Tower District near Susan B. Anthony Elementary School, west of North Glenn Avenue. that outage was fixed by 4:11 p.m. The other was off East Clinton Avenue near Millbrook Avenue in a neighborhood. In both cases, single customers were affected. It was unclear if either outage affected the station’s signal.
Officials at the television station could not be reached.
