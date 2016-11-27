Arizona man took a hike in Sequoia National Park, and it’s below freezing and he’s missing

Search crews are gearing up Sunday to look for a hiker from Arizona who went missing in Sequoia National Park, the National Park Service announced.
Vince Scalise, 41, from Phoenix, was supposed to return Wednesday from camping at Panther Creek after he was scheduled to hike up the Middle Fork Trailhead on Nov. 18.
Scalise is described as white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 175 pounds and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.
The Park Service said Scalise was last wearing a baseball cap and Ray Ban sunglasses. He also had a green REI backpack and a gray tent with him.
Overnight temperatures in the area where Scalise is feared missing are forecast to be below freezing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Park at 559-563-3117. The Park Service wants to hear from anyone who may have hiked in the area where Scalise went since Nov. 19.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments