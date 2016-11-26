Customers flock to Old Town Clovis stores in support of Small Business Saturday

1:08 You can get this giant burrito at a Central Fresno taqueria Pause

0:53 Three displaced in Merced house fire

2:41 Feeding groups hurt meal numbers at Poverello House

1:25 Homeless dinner held at Roeding Park

1:42 Fresno police seeking help to find Target thief who threatened guard

0:51 Thanksgiving 2016 by the numbers

1:12 Fresno County law officers: Don't drive when drunk, or high on weed

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

1:25 Summerset apartments mark one year since gas outages left Fresno tenants in the cold