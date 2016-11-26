Thanksgiving travelers, beware arrival of winter storm

Much-needed rain began falling Saturday on Fresno, marking the arrival of a storm system that’s expected to bring snow to the Sierra, high winds to mountain passes and slick roadways in the Valley and mountains, the National Weather Service in Hanford reported Saturday.
A line of thunderstorms was forming in the foothills in eastern Fresno and Tulare counties Saturday afternoon.
A winter storm warning is in effect through Sunday afternoon for the Sierra from Yosemite National Park to the Kings Canyon area. Visitors heading to or from the national parks at Yosemite and Sequoia will need chains, because winter hazard driving conditions are expected through late Sunday, with six to 18 inches of snow in Yosemite on Saturday and Sunday and four to 10 inches of snow forecast for Sequoia.
Snow levels around 6,000 feet were forecast for Saturday afternoon, dropping to around 4,500 feet by Sunday morning in the Sierra and Kern County mountains.
Thanksgiving travelers returning via the Tejon Pass on Interstate 5 and the Tehachapi Pass on Highway 58 should be prepared for light snow accumulating at higher elevations.
Gusty southerly winds were forecast for along the west side of the Valley ahead of the storm front.
Rainfall from the storm through 4 a.m. Monday is forecast at .64 inches for Fresno, .51 inches for Visalia, .63 for Madera, with lighter rainfall on the west side of the Valley.
This story will be updated.
