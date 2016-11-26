Thanksgiving travelers, beware arrival of winter storm

1:03 Central advances with 34-28 win over Clovis West Pause

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

1:22 After her 11-year-old daughter's hair was cut off for surgery, Annie Soza volunteered for a buzz cut

2:41 Feeding groups hurt meal numbers at Poverello House

0:20 More than 30 animals rescued from burning home

2:36 Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux updates on SWAT standoff with suspect in shooting of mother, baby

0:19 Fresno firefighter performs CPR on a small dog rescued from burning home

0:56 Fresno firefighters save dogs and cats

2:35 Prep football playoffs: Chowchilla wins on miraculous final play