Shoppers turn out for early Black Friday deals

Shoppers line up outside of JCPenney at Fashion Fair in Fresno on Thursday. At least 500 people lined up at the north entrance for the retailer’s 3 p.m. Thanksgiving day opening.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Employees meet inside the store before the opening of the doors for shoppers at JCPenney at Fashion Fair in Fresno on Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Julia Escalante of Fresno, 55, left, and her daughter, Monique Garcia of Clovis, 22, wait in the front of the line at JCPenney at Fashion Fair in Fresno on Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
The first shoppers got to JCPenney at 9:30 a.m. in hopes of getting one of the $500 off coupons the store is giving out or scoring a pair of boots for $19.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Shoppers receive coupon books, many of them hoping to get one of the $500 off coupons the store gave out at JCPenney at Fashion Fair in Fresno on Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
An employee passes out coupons to shoppers who are hoping of getting one of the $500 off coupons the store gave out at JCPenney at Fashion Fair in Fresno on Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Shoppers enter the JCPenney store at Fashion Fair in Fresno on Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
From left, Diana Canales of Fresno, 25, shops with her mother, Rosa Mercado, 40, and her sister, Kassandra Mercado, 12, at JCPenney at Fashion Fair in Fresno on Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Shoppers scramble for $19.99 shoes at JCPenney at Fashion Fair in Fresno on Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Juan Morales of Fresno, 20, takes advantage of early Black Friday sales at JCPenney at Fashion Fair in Fresno on Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
An exhausted shopper takes a break among shelves filled with purses after shopping for $19.99 shoes at JCPenney at Fashion Fair in Fresno on Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
A shopper searches for $19.99 shoes under a table at JCPenney at Fashion Fair in Fresno on Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Sales associate Vanessa Tovar, 18, left, assists shopper Eloisa Garcia of Arcadia, 18, at JCPenney at Fashion Fair in Fresno on Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Sales associate Vanessa Tovar, 18, left, rings up men’s shirts at JCPenney at Fashion Fair in Fresno on Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Shoppers line up outside of JCPenney at Fashion Fair in Fresno on Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Isabel Perez, 45, left, and her brother, Manny Perez, 44, both of Fresno, arrived Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and spent the night outside to be the first in line at Best Buy on Thursday. They both hold vouchers for steep discounts on a 49” television and two laptops.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Aiden Flores, 3, of Fresno, naps while waiting in line with his family and other shoppers outside Best Buy.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Shoppers rush through the doors at Best Buy for the early Black Friday dealson Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Jessica Zarate, 32, of Los Angeles, picks up a television at Best Buy during the early Black Friday deals on Thursday. She was spending the weekend visiting family in Yosemite and decided to drive to Fresno for the deals.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Keith Webb, 22, of Madera, left, gets directions from sales consultant Gerry Umali while shopping for a 4K Ultra HD television at Best Buy.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Sales clerks fill the cash registers with money as shoppers spend at Best Buy.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Lead Samsung manager Gabriela Gomez-Price, left, assists Gurdeep Mangat, 28, of Fresno, at Best Buy.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Shoppers wait in line outside Best Buy for the early Black Friday deals starting on Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Sales clerks applaud as the first customers begin streaming though the doors at Target in the River Park Shopping Center for the early Black Friday deals starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
The first customers begin streaming though the doors at Target in the River Park Shopping Center.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Customers check out at the cash registers at Target in the River Park Shopping Center during the early Black Friday deals starting on Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Shoppers carry their items through the store at Target in the River Park Shopping Center during the early Black Friday deals.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Shoppers carry their items through the store at Target in the River Park Shopping Center during the early Black Friday deals.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Shoppers arrive at the Target in Fresno’s River Park Shopping Center during the early Black Friday deals starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com