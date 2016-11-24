Local

November 24, 2016 6:57 PM

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on Porterville home burglary

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information on who burglarized a Porterville home on Thursday morning.

Officials said they were called about 1:30 a.m. to the 27100 block of Highway 190, northwest of Eagle’s Nest Resort, after the home was robbed of approximately $800 in miscellaneous items and coins.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 800-808-0488. To give information anonymously, go to tcso@tipnow.com or call 559-725-4194.

