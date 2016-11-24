Tulare County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on Porterville home burglary

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued Pause

1:25 Homeless dinner held at Roeding Park

1:12 Fresno County law officers: Don't drive when drunk, or high on weed

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

1:26 Best Buy at Fresno's River Park rehearses for Black Friday crush

1:08 Need something to do in line on Black Friday? Answer these questions ...

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

2:06 Fresno State adjusts to Jeff Tedford hiring

0:48 Jeff Tedford is the new Fresno State head coach