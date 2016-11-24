Attempted robbery suspects flee without money when register wouldn’t open

Three attempted robbery suspects fled La Fuente Market in Hanford Wednesday night after the register wouldn’t open, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
The males wore dark clothing and masks over their faces. They carried semiautomatic handguns as they walked into the market, near the Central Valley Highway and Jackson Avenue, around 7:15 p.m.
The suspects pointed their guns at the clerk. They spoke to her in English, and she backed away from the register. They smashed the register on the floor in an attempt to open it.
While that was happening, the clerk who had backed away and another clerk who was in the back of the store ran into a bathroom and locked the door. They called 911 using a cell phone.
Unable to open the register, the suspects fled. They were seen leaving in a light-colored pickup truck going west on Jackson Avenue.
Investigators are reviewing video surveillance for more clues.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Kings County Sheriff’s Office at 559-852-2720.
Andrea Castillo: 559-441-6279, @andreamcastillo
Comments