Woman dies, toddler ejected from car after crash with power pole near Porterville

A 40-year-old Tulare woman died and a toddler was ejected from a car after it crashed into a power pole early Thursday morning in Porterville.
The 3-year-old boy was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia with major injuries, said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Richard Holguin. He said it has not been confirmed if the woman was the boy’s mother.
Around 2:20 a.m., the pair was traveling west on Avenue 152, west of Road 176 when the car, a 2008 Toyota Yaris, drifted across the eastbound lane and crashed into a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. power pole. The pole hit the left front and driver’s side areas of the car. The woman died on impact.
The woman’s body was transferred to Whitehurst Peters Lloyd Funeral Services. She has not been identified pending notification of family.
The woman was wearing a seat belt but the child was not, according to CHP. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Andrea Castillo: 559-441-6279, @andreamcastillo
