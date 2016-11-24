Feeding groups hurt meal numbers at Poverello House

On Thanksgiving, more and more local groups come to help feed the homeless and those in need, causing a drop in traditional meals served at Poverello House.
Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Crime

Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

Fresno police have asked for help in identifying a man who robbed a liquor store at knifepoint November 16, 2016. The robbery happened at Dan's Liquor in the 4000 block of North Marks Avenue. The video, edited by Fresno police, is from security cameras.

