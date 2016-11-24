Fog, rain, snow to descend on Valley and mountain areas Thanksgiving weekend

Dense fog can be expected Thanksgiving night and Friday morning in the central San Joaquin Valley, which will clear for rain expected Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford. Higher elevations will see accumulating snow.
The Fresno area will see a high near 61 degrees with slight wind on Thanksgiving, with fog forming after 10 p.m. and a low of 38 degrees expected overnight. The fog will clear out after Friday morning, then build to a 20 percent chance of showers on Saturday after 10 a.m. Rain is 60 percent likely Saturday night and 70 percent likely on Sunday, with a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch possible in the Fresno area.
Monday will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 56, said the weather service.
One to two inches of accumulating snow is possible on the Grapevine and over the Tehachapi Pass on Highway 58 by Sunday morning, said the weather service.
Snow is also likely in Yosemite National Park and the Kern County mountain areas on Saturday, with up to 7 inches possible by Sunday when snow levels lower to 4,000 feet. Snow showers will clear out by Sunday night and Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 40.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments