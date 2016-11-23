Fatal accident near Biola causes road blockage

At least one person is dead after a crash near Biola, the California Highway Patrol said.
The call came in around 7:30 p.m. about the crash on Shaw Avenue west of Biola Avenue.
There were initially four people reported injured, two of them critically, but at least one person died as a result of the crash.
At 8:16 p.m., CHP called for the Fresno County Coroner’s Office to respond to the scene.
Other injured parties were airlifted to an area hospital.
The accident caused road blockage in the area.
No other information was immediately available.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
Comments