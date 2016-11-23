Thanksgiving comes to Roeding Park for the homeless and needy

Volunteers from Fresno and Madera counties gathered in central Fresno Wednesday afternoon to help feed and clothe the homeless and needy during a traditional day-before-Thanksgiving event at Roeding Park’s eucalyptus grove.
The event, hosted by Bread of Life Ministries, has provided food and clothing for the needy for 30 years. The group feeds the homeless every Wednesday.
Volunteers from area church organizations and other groups delivered plates of hot food to the homeless and needy. Volunteers also set up a table with donated clothing.
