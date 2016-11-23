Girl hit, dragged by car in SE Fresno may be transferred to Shriners

An 11-year-old girl who was struck by a car on Nov. 3 in Fresno and sustained life-threatening injuries may be transferred to a Shriners Hospital for Children, according to authorities.
Jadyn Laila Benevidez was hit by the car on Tulare Street near First Street after buying a soda at a market and attempting to walk home with it. She was dragged under the vehicle before the driver could stop. Good Samaritans, including one with a car jack, rushed to help lift the car to rescue her. Jadyn sustained severe brain trauma and multiple injuries.
According to the Fresno Police Chaplaincy, she has been “miraculously recovering and … hundreds have been praying for her.” A fundraising effort to buy a car for her family and raise traveling money and related expenses is ongoing.
Anyone who wishes to help can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/sf-support-jadyn.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments