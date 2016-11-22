Man severely burned when gas explodes in southwest Fresno home

A gas explosion blew out the windows, walls and roof of a home in Fresno Tuesday night, severely burning a man, Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Don Bier said.
The explosion happened just before 7 p.m. at 436 E. Oleander Ave. and caused the roof and sides of the house to bulge, as well as the windows to break, said Bier.
Firefighters found a small fire in the back corner of the home, which was quickly extinguished, Bier said. They then smelled a strong odor of gas and noticed the bulging wall.
A 51-year-old man is being treated for severe burns, Bier said.
Fresno police were called to investigate and were talking to the occupants of the home, who were in the process of moving out, Bier said. So far, no drug-related items were found to indicate that was the cause, Bier said.
Since the fire blew out of the house, Bier said the damage inside the home itself was minimal, although it may be a total loss due to structure damage.
