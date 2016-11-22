Dutch Bros raises funds to aid Marjaree Mason Center, Poverello House

Dutch Bros Coffee of Fresno raised $5,733 for the Marjaree Mason Center and the Poverello House to provide services for families during the winter season, the coffee chain announced Tuesday.
The funds will provide Thanksgiving dinners and and provide shelter, support and other meals for families in need.
The money was raised on Nov. 15 with the help of the community, Dutch Bros said.
The Fresno franchise is locally owned by husband and wife Brent and Genesis Wilson.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
