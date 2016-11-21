Local

November 21, 2016 10:59 PM

Residential fire burns down electrical line, neighbors may experience power outages

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

Homes near a residential fire in central Fresno may experience a power outage after an electrical line above the home burned down Monday night, Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Bob Van Tassel said.

Pacific Gas and Electric officials responded to a home near McKinley and Arthur avenues after 8:15 p.m., when the fallen line prevented fire fighters from putting out the flames, Van Tassel said.

Authorities said the residents were inside when the fire started and burned down two outside buildings and a fence that connected to the west side of the home. Fire fighters were able to move dogs that were in a kennel to safety. No one was hurt and the home was undamaged.

The case remains under investigation.

