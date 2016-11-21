Residential fire burns down electrical line, neighbors may experience power outages

1:07 Fresno State President Castro pitches in on donation help for Community Food Bank Pause

1:07 Loggers rush to cut dead Sierra trees before snow arrives

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:59 Pregnant woman dies in shooting but baby saved

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:09 Fans react to Kanye West's praise of President-elect Donald Trump

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)