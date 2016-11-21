Crocker takes lead in Tulare County supervisor race

The race for District 1 supervisor in Tulare County has switched in favor of candidate Kuyler Crocker.
Crocker has 50.5 percent compared to 48.7 percent for candidate Dennis Smith, according to updated numbers from the Tulare County elections office.
Crocker is ahead by 333 votes – 9,362 votes for Crocker compared to 9,029 votes for Smith.
Smith had been in the lead on election night when many ballots were still uncounted.
Countywide, elections has 6,125 provisional ballots and 950 vote-by-mail ballots to process. It is unknown how many ballots are from District 1, which includes Exeter, Lindsay, Farmersville, Three Rivers and part of Visalia.
New results will be reported Nov. 25. The elections office has until Dec. 6 to certify the results.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments