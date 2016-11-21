Crocker takes lead in Tulare County supervisor race

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language) Pause

0:20 More than 30 animals rescued from burning home

0:56 Fresno firefighters save dogs and cats

0:19 Fresno firefighter performs CPR on a small dog rescued from burning home

1:26 Best Buy at Fresno's River Park rehearses for Black Friday crush

2:04 Bands gather at Buchanan High for Western Band Association Grand Championship

4:44 Fresno police release body camera video of Dylan Noble shooting

1:18 Henry Perea: We are still in the race

0:56 Sheriff's spokesman on the loss of Sgt. Rod Lucas: 'A numb feeling ... disbelief'