November 21, 2016 4:00 PM

Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner seeks help to find dead man’s family

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find relatives of a man who died at a local nursing home.

Trinidad Caballero Vega, 57, died Oct. 16 from natural causes.

The sheriff-coroner’s office has searched records trying to locate relatives but has so far been unsuccessful. Vega’s body cannot be released for burial until family are contacted, the sheriff-coroner’s office said.

Anyone with information about Vega is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 559-600-3400 or email Imron.Ramos@fresnosheriff.org

