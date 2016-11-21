Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner seeks help to find dead man’s family

The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find relatives of a man who died at a local nursing home.
Trinidad Caballero Vega, 57, died Oct. 16 from natural causes.
The sheriff-coroner’s office has searched records trying to locate relatives but has so far been unsuccessful. Vega’s body cannot be released for burial until family are contacted, the sheriff-coroner’s office said.
Anyone with information about Vega is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 559-600-3400 or email Imron.Ramos@fresnosheriff.org
