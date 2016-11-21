Fresno firefighters save dogs and cats

Lt. Brian Winter of Visalia Police Department briefs the media about a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting Thursday night, November 17, 2016, that fatally injured a pregnant woman. The baby is in good condition after an emergency delivery, Winter said.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s African lion cub is busy exploring his enclosure, playing with mother Kiki (there are no siblings to play with) and slowly being introduced, behind a protective screen, to his sister Zamaya. The lion cub is the first to be born at the zoo since 1968. A naming contest is underway.
Every year, serious and even fatal injuries occur from falls from ladders: Legs, arms and backs are broken and skulls fractured. Autumn is the most dangerous time for ladder injuries as people are cleaning leaves from eaves, trimming trees and hanging holiday decorations. Here are ways to avoid falls.
Fresno City Councilmen Steve Brandau and Clint Olivier held a news conference in front of Summerset Village Apartments to announce the creation of ASET, Anti-Slumlord Enforcement Team, on Monday morning, November 14, 2016.
Members of the Hughson and law enforcement community, among many others in the area, came out to honor Deputy Dennis Wallace on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Earlier in the day, Wallace was killed in the line of duty at Fox Grove Fishing Access in Hughson, Calif. (Marty Bicek/mbicek@modbee.com and Patty Guerra/pguerra@modbee.com)