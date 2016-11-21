Weather front moving through after dropping about an inch of rain

A storm system that dropped more than an inch of rain in some areas of the central San Joaquin Valley overnight is moving out of the area Monday morning, but the National Weather Service reported that a secondary band of showers is lingering in some areas of the foothills and mountains.
As is typical for the region, a high-pressure system is following the wet weather, and fog is likely to become a concern by Tuesday morning. Another storm system is expected to move into California by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, but the main front of the system is expected to remain north of the Valley. Thanksgiving Day is expected to be dry.
Rainfall totals for the 24 hours ending Monday morning were 1.18 inches in Lemoore; .59 in Fresno; and .99 in Madera.
