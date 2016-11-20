Fans to get refunds after Kanye West ended concert after 30 minutes

An update has been posted here after an official confirmed that fans are getting refunds to the Kanye West concert in Sacramento.
As fans wake up angry from Kanye West’s abrupt end to his Sacramento appearance last night, they’re wondering if they’re going to get refunds.
One fan said Sunday morning that a refund is on the way, and a source close to the concert confirmed that fans can get their money back.
Myla Watson, 38, said she called Ticketmaster, waited on hold for about 15 minutes and was granted a refund for the $209 she spent on two lower-level tickets. No argument, just a promise that her money would be returned on her credit card within two days.
“I feel better that I got a refund,” she said. “I understand that he needs to express himself in different ways. He needs a different outlet than a concert – a podcast or something.”
Golden 1 Center issued an ambiguous statement soon after West walked off the stage, giving some fans hope that compensation was on the table: “We encourage all guests to travel home safely. More information to follow.”
Spokespeople for concert promoter Live Nation and West did not respond Sunday morning.
Streets and sidewalks near the arena erupted with chants and cussing aimed at the hip hop megastar after the show. It was billed as one of the biggest concerts booked for Sacramento’s new stadium.
After just two songs and about 30 minutes into his concert on Saturday night, with about half that time spent on an extended, stream-of-conscious styled rant, the hip-hop star abruptly pulled the plug.
Earlier this month, West ended a Nov. 3 show at The Forum in Los Angeles about two-thirds of the way through his set because of vocal cord problems and promised refunds. Ticketmaster initially said that West didn’t have the authority to issue refunds, but at least some fans appeared to have gotten their money back, according to music news site Pigeons & Planes.
West this week scheduled a makeup show Sunday at the Forum with free tickets available to fans who attended the Nov. 3 concert.
Check back for updates.
Kevin Yamamura: 916-326-5548, @kyamamura
