Where’s the rain? Showers expected in Fresno by Sunday afternoon, weather service says

The storm system that was forecast to hit the valley on Sunday morning has slowed down and is not expected to roll into the Fresno area until Sunday afternoon, said meteorologist Jim Bagnall with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Rainfall totals have also shifted down, from a predicted one-half to three-quarters of an inch on Saturday to one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch as of Sunday morning. Rain is expected to fall only until Sunday evening, with dry conditions on Monday, Bagnall said.
Bagnall said the system had moved through Merced as of Sunday morning and left almost one-third of an inch of rainfall there. The showers are just to the north and west of Fresno and are expected to hit the area sometime in the afternoon.
A winter weather advisory for the Yosemite and Kings Canyon areas is still in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said, with six to ten inches of snow possible above 7,000 feet.
The slow-down of the storm is due to a split, Bagnall said, in which the storm breaks into smaller pieces and does not have all of the energy it once had. “Some energy will go north, some will go farther south ... so it’s not getting that push it needs to drive it,” he said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
