Rain to soak Valley Sunday

Rain will soon be a thing again in Fresno since a storm system is slowly moving into the Central Valley.
National Weather Service Hanford Meteorologist Jeff Barlow said a Pacific Northwest system is slowly dragging itself south and had delivered rain to areas of Merced County Saturday.
By Sunday morning, Barlow said the whole Valley will be wet and will stay wet the entire day.
Barlow said about one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain will have accumulated by the time the storm system goes away Monday morning.
Sunday temperatures throughout the day will stay around 60 degrees and will climb to the upper 60s on Monday.
It will stay mostly cloudy and dry Monday afternoon and Tuesday is expected to be a clear day.
On Wednesday, another storm system will give the Valley a 50 percent chance of rain. Thanksgiving Day and Friday will see a 20 percent chance of rain from that system while clouds stick around.
For the Yosemite and Kings Canyon areas, a 24-hour winter weather advisory ending by 10 a.m. Sunday will bring about six to 12 inches of snow to elevations above 7,000 feet.
With two storms coming to the area this week, Barlow said the better shot of rain for the Valley is Sunday.
“This is a good weather system moving through,” he said.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
