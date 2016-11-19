Anti-Trump protesters say they march near River Park to show they won’t live in fear

Chanting “Sin papeles, sin miedo!” – Spanish for “without papers, without fear” – about 65 protesters marched and waved signs opposed to President-elect Donald Trump during an anti-Trump rally near River Park Saturday afternoon.
Protesters gathered at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees avenues and marched on the sidewalk to San Pablo Avenue. Most declined to talk to a reporter, deferring to the protest’s organizers.
Luis Ojeda, a member of Fresno Immigrant Youth, an organization advocating for immigrant rights, said he’s an immigrant from Colima, Mexico, and was out there so people like him do not feel alone.
Grisanti Valencia, organizer for Californians for Justice, a statewide group that says it advocates for racial and educational justice, said although racism has always been a problem, the presidential election has brought fear to her community because people are more open about their racial views.
“I feel like we’re living in the Nazi era,” Valencia said.
Yet Ojeda said this fear is what is empowering people to stand up against Trump.
The election has given rise to many issues Ojeda said, and some Trump supporters feel the country belongs to them. “Trump supports are in the minorities, not majority,” he said.
Valencia believes Trump supporters are “very disturbing people” and need to open their eyes to who they gave their vote to. “They’re celebrating this at the expense and harm and hurt of so many communities,” she said.
Valencia said she has heard that Trump, like other presidents, will not actually implement what he says. But Valencia says the Cabinet he is forming suggests otherwise.
Ojeda said the location for the protest was picked because his organization knows that in Fresno, the further north you go, the more conservative. “We’re not going to be afraid,” he said.
“Election is over, now it’s about how do we move forward,” Ojeda said. He wants Trump supporters to look past the election and unite with them on problems that effect the majority.
“It’s time to get active, it’s time to get organized,” said Ojeda.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments