Man killed after he crossed street to get his mail east of Clovis

A man crossing the street after getting his mail was struck and killed by a car Saturday night in Fresno County.
California Highway Patrol Sgt. Manuel Peregrina said the victim was a 70-year-old man. Peregrina said the man had just gotten his mail and was crossing Herndon Avenue back to his home when a Pontiac traveling east approaching Academy Avenue struck him.
The man died shortly after the collision. The driver of the Pontiac remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation, Peregrina said.
The accident was reported shortly after 5 p.m. northeast of Clovis. Peregrina said the man lived in the area.
The identity of the man killed was not released Saturday. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
