Man killed after he crossed street to get his mail east of Clovis

0:59 Pregnant woman dies in shooting but baby saved Pause

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?

13:38 Curious about pot and Prop. 64? We've got answers

1:21 What's happening to residential water in northeast Fresno?

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:34 Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Jack Ohman on his craft

1:30 Buchanan tops Clovis in D-I boys water polo final