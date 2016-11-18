Pulitzer-winning editorial cartoonist shares his dry wit in Fresno State appearance

Editorial cartoonist Jack Ohman shared some of the dry wit that helps infuse his Pulitzer Prize-winning work during a talk and demonstration Friday night at Fresno State.
Ohman is editorial cartoonist for The Sacramento Bee. His work also appears in The Fresno Bee. He draws five cartoons per week in addition to doing a Sunday column.
Yet, “I don’t really consider myself a journalist,” he said during a stop at The Fresno Bee before his talk at Fresno State. To illustrate his point, he told a story: Pulitzer-winning cartoonist Rube Goldberg “once asked his editor if he thought cartoonists were journalists, and his editor said, ‘Is a barnacle a ship?’ ”
For “not being a journalist,” Ohman has done alright. He won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize and was a finalist in 2012. He also has won the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award. Ohman also has written 10 books, four on fly fishing. He did freelance art for ABC News Nightline from 1984 to 1985. He drew the comic strip “Mixed Media,” which appeared in 170 newspapers from 1994 to 1998, and was also a regular contributor to Foreign Policy Magazine from 1994 to 1998.
