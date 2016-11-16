Buchanan High, Merced College to host high school band championships

The Western Band Association will bring together dozens of high school bands from across California to partake in championship competitions this weekend in Clovis and Merced.
The championship events will take place at Buchanan High School and Merced College.
On Saturday, 37 bands will compete in Small Band Championships in three classes based on size at Merced College.
Among the 37, Central Valley school bands include Mt. Whitney High School, Visalia; Golden West High School, Visalia; Madera High School; Madera South High School; Washington Union High School, Fresno; Selma High School; Hanford High School; Sierra Pacific High School, Hanford; Tulare Western High School; James Enochs High School, Modesto; Beyer High School, Modesto; and Kingsburg High School.
At Buchanan High School on Saturday, 25 bands will compete in two classes in the Large Band Championships.
Local schools include Clovis East High School; Clovis High School; Buchanan High School, Clovis; Tulare Union High School; Lemoore High School; El Diamante High School, Visalia; Bullard High School, Fresno; and Clovis North High School.
After it’s all said and done, 33 bands will compete in the Grand Championships at Buchanan on Sunday.
The 16 top small bands and the 17 top large bands will compete.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 5 to 12 and seniors.
The ticket covers both days of the event. Parking will be free at Merced College.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
Comments