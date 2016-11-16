Fresno State mobile health unit offers free services at fairgrounds Thursday

Fresno State’s mobile health unit will be at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds Thursday offering free blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes screenings and information on mental health and lifestyle education, the university said.
Health on Wheels is a program put on by the Fresno State School of Nursing.
Students majoring in nursing, as well as athletic training and dietetics, travel to rural and urban areas of Fresno County providing free health services and education to communities that lack access to health care.
Health on Wheels’ next stop is at the flea market and swap meet from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
“A unique aspect of Health on Wheels is that it incorporates interprofessional education,” said Dr. Kathleen Rindahl, faculty adviser for Health on Wheels and assistant professor in the School of Nursing. “We have students from different majors coming together to serve the community in a health care setting. Not only does this build their cultural competency, but it provides for collaboration and better patient outcomes.”
Inside the 64-foot mobile unit are two private exam rooms stocked with necessary supplies typically found in a doctor’s office.
For more information on upcoming dates, contact Andrew Schiavello-Youngblood at 559-572-7755 or andrewschiavello@mail.fresnostate.edu.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
