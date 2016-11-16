Three Fresno-area crash victims identified

Three people who died in three different Fresno County crashes in the last month were identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.
Michael Mclain, 37, of Fresno, died in a crash on Ashlan Avenue west of Fruit Avenue back on Oct. 23.
Two died on Election Day.
Christiam Cruz Vasquez, 21, of Selma, died in a crash on Saginaw Way west of DeWolf Avenue on the edge of Clovis on Nov. 8.
Juan Baeza Gonzalez, 28, of Fresno, died in a crash at Howard and McKinley avenues south of Biola on Nov. 8.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
Comments