Criminal investigations underway after one found dead at Highway 41 accident north of Oakhurst

One person reportedly died in a vehicle accident north of Oakhurst by early Wednesday morning, but criminal investigations were underway into the cause of their death, which forced the closure of Highway 41 near River Falls Road shortly south of Road 222. A second person in the vehicle was transported to a Fresno hospital, and one person has been detained in the incident, Madera County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Tyson Pogue said.
The highway had no estimated time for reopening by 1:30 a.m., meaning drivers headed to that area should expect detours for several hours.
Pogue said it was unknown early Wednesday how the person died, whether by a form of assault or from the accident itself.
“We are still in the early stages of the investigation and trying to determine how the persons and events are related,” Pogue said.
Detectives from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office are beginning preliminary investigations, Pogue said. CHP is on scene investigating the accident, and Caltrans is assisting with road closures.
The deceased person was not identified, pending notification of family and ongoing investigations. Further details were not available.
