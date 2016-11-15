Accident occurs on Reedley College campus involving high school student

An accident involving a Reedley Middle College High School student occurred on the Reedley College campus Tuesday night, Reedley College communications director Renee Delport said.
The automobile accident caused the student to be taken to the hospital by ambulance, Delport said. The Reedley Police Department is working with State Center Community College District police and the California Highway Patrol to investigate the incident.
There were no other details immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
