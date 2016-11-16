Zero-emission buses coming to San Joaquin Valley

Zero-emission battery-electric buses are coming to the San Joaquin Valley thanks to funding from the California Air Resources Board to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, announced Proterra, the Burlingame-based manufacturer of the buses.
It is unknown when the 15 buses will begin to run, but they will be deployed with the city of Visalia transit division, Fresno County Rural Transit Agency, Fresno State, the San Joaquin Regional Transit District in Stockton and Modesto Transit Services.
Along with 15 buses, 11 depot chargers and four fast-chargers will be provided. During their 12-year lifespan, the buses are expected to eliminate nearly 1.6 tons of pollutants a year, said Samir Sheikh, a deputy air pollution control officer with the air district.
Proterra said the buses will bring tech jobs to the cities where they are used and will be made and driven only in California.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
