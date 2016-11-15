House in quiet Fresno subdivision was home to elaborate marijuana growing operation

Fresno County sheriff’s deputies and federal authorities Tuesday shut down a major marijuana growing operation inside a home in a quiet Fresno subdivision west of Highway 99.
Nearly 1,000 marijuana plants in various stages of their growth cycle were discovered after the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Team was alerted to a massive amount of power being used at the house in the 4600 block of West Pine Avenue, near Blythe and McKinley avenues. One man, identified as Jesus Nava Rodriguez, 50, was taken into custody after the narcotics officers served a warrant at the home. Inside, they found marijuana growing in every room except for a small living space for the drug tender.
Although California voted last week to permit the legal growth and consumption of the drug, Sheriff Margaret Mims noted that the massive amounts of the drug were well beyond the six plants permitted for personal consumption under Proposition 64 and clearly intended for the out-of-state commercial market, where the buds can sell for $4,000 a pound. She said Nava Rodriguez would face charges of theft of electrical power, commercial cultivation of marijuana and possession of narcotics for sale.
The house contained an elaborate lighting system for growing the plants and an expensive charcoal filtering system intended to disguise the smell of the pungent weed from nearby neighbors.
“It’s the most elaborate I’ve seen,” the sheriff said.
Mims said the growth of the plants inside the home heavily damaged or destroyed the interior because of the humidity and the house might have to be gutted or torn down. Authorities were trying to find the absentee owner to determine whether he or she was aware of how the home was being used.
The sherifff noted that bypassing the electrical meter box was very dangerous – it can overload and cause a fire or an electrocution – and said that such “grow houses” can provide an open invitation to armed home invasion bandits.
