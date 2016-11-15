Demolition of La Paloma Winery buildings approved by Clovis City Council

Demolition of the old La Paloma Winery site was approved by the Clovis City Council on Monday night.
The winery buildings, on Clovis Avenue north of Dakota Avenue, were condemned and prepared for demolition last year.
The city wanted to demolish them, but bids were well above the $500,000 the city had set aside.
The low bid was $945,000 with an alternate bid of $1.1 million that includes demolishing the tower building on the north side of the site. The bid by UEI Unlimited Environmental was below the engineer’s estimate of $1.355 million and an additional $300,000 for the tower building.
Much of the concrete and steel from the buildings will be recycled.
The winery site is more than 100 years old and has been out of operation for decades. The city condemned the buildings to prevent trespassers from entering, because several of the ceilings and roofs expose indoor areas to the elements. The buildings also have buckling walls and cracked and broken wooden girders and staircases.
The city will keep its recreation facility on the southern edge of the property. The tower building on the north side fronting Clovis Avenue, south of Ashlan Avenue was originally was to be saved, but likely will be part of the demolition.
Once much of the 16-acre property is cleared, city officials want to build sports fields for large tournaments and affiliated businesses, or possibly a hotel that would serve visitors attending tournaments.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
