Visalia man killed in Highway 41 crash south of Kettleman City

A Visalia man died late Monday night when he lost control of his 2005 Saturn south of Kettleman City on Highway 41, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash took place about 11:30 p.m. as Austin Hughes, 23, was approaching York Avenue at an estimated speed of 60-65 m.p.h. on the two-lane highway. The CHP said York was passing other vehicles when “due to oncoming traffic,” he made an unsafe turning movement, drove onto a dirt shoulder and overturned the car. Hughes died at the scene. Passenger Loretta Kathleen Pultz, 20, sustained a minor injury and and a unidentified female juvenile was not injured. The crash is under investigation.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
