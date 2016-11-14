Fresno man to take oath as new Madera postmaster

The city of Madera will welcome Henry de la Torre of Fresno as the new postmaster at the Madera post office on Friday.
Kimi Lonjin, manager of post office operations, will conduct the oath that has been a tradition in Madera since 1933 when the first postmaster was sworn in.
De la Torre, 54, has been with the U.S. Postal Service for more than 25 years, and currently is the Dinuba postmaster.
Being postmaster in Madera is something he will take pride in, de la Torre said.
He will manage 85 employees and be in charge of the delivery of 57,000 pieces of mail daily to 30,764 addresses and 1,326 post office boxes.
“I will strive to ensure that we provide the best possible customer service on a daily basis to all customers,” said de la Torre.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Fresno State, is member of the Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and volunteers within his community for organizations like Central Valley Special Olympics.
De la Torre is married to Michelle and has three daughters and a son: Alyssa, 24; Krista, 20; Kaitlyn, 17; and Niko, 15.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments