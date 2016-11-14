Maybe this idea could get scared renters to speak about problems with slum housing

Fresno City Councilmen Steve Brandau and Clint Olivier on Monday announced a resolution addressing substandard housing – their own solution to a problem Mayor Ashley Swearengin has vowed to change before she leaves office.
The resolution, which will be up for discussion at Thursday’s council meeting, consists of two initiatives that together would make up a new division of code enforcement: an Anti-Slumlord Enforcement Team and Landlord-Tenant Ombudsman.
It would work like this: Tenants file complaints about housing health and safety issues to the ombudsman, who reviews them and then tells the landlord to fix the violations. If a landlord fails to address the issues, the complaint is transferred to the enforcement team manager, who can take action through civil litigation and, if necessary, criminal prosecution.
The resolution appears similar to efforts already in place. If approved, the enforcement team would absorb and essentially expand City Manager Bruce Rudd’s Strike Team on Problem Properties.
The ombudsman position is a new concept. Other than Rudd’s strike team, Fresno’s code enforcement system relies on tenants to complain about their living conditions, by phone, on the city’s website or anonymously through the FresGo app. Housing advocates have long said that system fails to address the problem because many tenants are fearful of landlord retaliation and don’t report their conditions.
Olivier said the ombudsman would change that because it would be a specific, impartial person whose job is to support both tenants and landlords.
Swearengin said the councilmen’s approach mirrors what the Strike Team on Problem Properties already does. She added that while she thinks they mean well, “unfortunately, this resolution would water down the Administration's STOPP efforts by inspecting minimal units on egregious properties.”
“If that was intentional, then the Administration will vehemently oppose this resolution,” she said.
This story will be updated.
Andrea Castillo: 559-441-6279, @andreamcastillo
Comments