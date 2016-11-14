Three pedestrians hit by pickup truck while crossing Jensen Avenue in Calwa

Three pedestrians sustained minor injuries Monday morning while crossing Cedar Avenue at Jensen Avenue in Calwa, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred about 8 a.m. just south of Calwa Elementary School.
A CHP spokesman said the three people, including a young girl, were in a crosswalk walking north across Jensen when they were struck by a pickup, which was southbound on Cedar and turning left onto Jensen. Two of the pedestrians, including the girl, were transported to a hospital. The CHP said it was attempting to determine who was at fault in the crash.
No other information was immediately available.
