Three pedestrians hit by pickup truck while crossing Jensen Avenue in Calwa

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use Pause

1:35 'No hate rally' protesting Trump election held in Fresno

13:38 Curious about pot and Prop. 64? We've got answers

1:51 Lee Brand's plan for Fresno's future

4:44 Fresno police release body camera video of Dylan Noble shooting

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed

1:18 Henry Perea: We are still in the race

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting