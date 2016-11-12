Fresno County election updates show mixed results for local tax, bond measures

Updated vote totals released Saturday by the Fresno County Elections Office show races involving local tax and bond measures are still tight, with measures in Kerman and Parlier continuing to come up short of the two-thirds voter approval needed for passage.
The results are unofficial and subject to certification.
Parlier’s Measure Q, which would allow a hike in the parcel tax for homes and apartment owners to add more police officers, had 66.16 percent voter approval of 1,389 votes cast but needs 66.67 percent. Kerman’s Measure M, which would pay for a new senior center, animal shelter, park grounds and police station with a three-quarters-of-a-cent sales tax increase over 15 years, had only 63.96 percent approval out of 2,131 votes counted.
Selma’s Measure P for $4 million in general obligation bonds for a new police station, which was falling short in earlier elections updates, has topped the two-thirds requirement as of Saturday’s update, with 67.1 percent of 3,976 voters giving it the green light.
A Coalinga-Huron Recreation and Park District measure that would sell $14.9 million in bonds was still heading for passage, with 68.5 percent of 2,557 voters saying yes.
