Woman missing after being released from hospital in Fresno

A woman is missing after she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for evaluation and then released in Fresno, the woman’s father said Saturday.
Zane Abu-Sufuh, 33, checked into the Travelodge in Coalinga on Oct. 28, according to her father. She had been traveling through California from Texas. Abu-Sufah’s father, Walid Abu-Sufah, who lives in Illinois, said his daughter may have been depressed because she had a fight with her boyfriend, who lives in Dubai.
Fresno County sheriff’s deputies were called to the hotel on Nov. 2 because she was not allowing housekeeping to clean her room and hadn’t emerged for days, her father said.
Deputies took Abu-Sufah on a protective hold for an evaluation at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. When she was released, she did not return to the Travelodge for her belongings or her car, her father said. Abu-Sufah’s car is still in the parking lot, and she does not have any money with her, as her wallet is still in the hotel.
The Coalinga Police Department took a missing person’s report on Nov. 9, but have no information on Abu-Sufah’s whereabouts, Chief Michael Salvador said.
He said later Saturday that Coalinga police had checked area hospitals and tried to “ping” her phone for her location but were not successful. The investigation is being turned over to the sheriff’s office, he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Coalinga Police Department at 559-935-2313.
