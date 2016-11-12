Woman missing after being released from hospital in Fresno

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use Pause

2:12 Thousands pay tribute to those who have served in America's military

13:38 Curious about pot and Prop. 64? We've got answers

1:41 Central Valley Honor Flight veterans arrive home to cheering crowds

2:45 Here's what it takes to fly Valley veterans to D.C.

1:29 Watch war veterans gather at Fresno airport for 10th Honor Flight

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

2:19 Prep volleyball: Immanuel 3, Frazier Mountain 0