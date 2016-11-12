The election may be over, but the political divide remains among protesters

1:39 p.m.: Gabriel Gonzalez, 29, is a Native American from Fresno. He says he is a civil rights organizer for MECHA and the Brown Berets and was present at the Black Lives Matter protest in July at the same location.
“There’s a rejuvenation of anger,” he says about Trump’s election as president.
He adds that it has lit a fire under people and that’s a positive aspect of it. “If Hillary or anyone else had been elected, people wouldn’t feel a need to push back,” he said.
1:26 p.m.: David Diaz, 26, brought his Malamute dog named Kody with him to the rally. Diaz, of Fresno, was visiting friends in LA on election night when he heard the news Trump was elected.
“I felt humiliated, embarrassed and most of all disappointed.” He thinks it’s taking a step back for society.
Diaz, who is gay, said both Trump and Pence represent a threat. “It’s a double edged sword.”
He voted for Clinton but didn’t feel strongly about her. Diaz said he’s at the rally because he believes change needs a foundation to start on, and this is it.
Some of the conversations between Trump supporters and opponents have been amicable, with people shaking hands, but other discussions have been angry.
The crowd has continued to grow and now is estimated at 200. A lot of cars are honking in support as they drive past. Officers are gently telling the protesters to step back onto the sidewalk if they go into the street. The rally has remained peaceful.
12:54 p.m.: Fresno police say the rally is going well and at this point there is no need for more police on hand than the five motorcycle officers parked on the northeast corner behind protesters.
In preparation for the rally, Fresno police had arranged for backup assistance from Clovis police, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol, all of whom were called into service in July for a massive rally and march that took hours to snake through north Fresno and into Clovis. In that march, which protested police shootings locally and nationwide, some marchers attempted to run onto Highway 41 at Bullard Avenue.
12:47 p.m.: Protesters are now on all four corners of Shaw and Blackstone and now total about 150.
12:43 p.m.: Luis Ojeda is one of the rally organizers from Fresno Immigrant Youth in Action. He said he was shocked, like a lot of people, at the election results and wanted to create a space for people to vent their frustration. There are plans for more events like this.
The pro-Trump protester “is welcomed here as we all are” but Ojeda said he is in the minority because Trump lost the popular vote.
The most dangerous thing about the Trump presidency is that he legitimizes hate, Ojeda said.
“We have no faith in him. We are left to expect the worst.”
The organizers reached out to the National Lawyers Guild to have them observe during the protest.
Waving protest signs and chanting “Impeach Trump” and “Trump is not my president,” about 80 people have gathered at the southwest corner of Shaw and Blackstone Avenues in northwest Fresno for a peacefuly protest of Donald J. Trump’s election as president.
A Trump supporter is on the northwest corner holding signs that say “Make American Great Again” and “Liberal Lies.”
David Elizarraraz, a veteran and Republican, is an immigrant who grew up in San Jose. He said he came to the rally “not only to express disappointment but to help keep things peaceful.”
Elizarraraz said he didn’t like either Trump or Clinton. “I wish it was Cruz or Rubio or someone, but unfortunately … ”
Jack Erickson of Fresno says he is a progressive. He is completely disillusioned by the presidential election and he came to the rally against his wife’s wishes, although she doesn’t support Trump either. “I want to try to heal a little bit, get over the grieving process, find out what to do (next).”
Legal observers are at the rally from Central Valley of the National Lawyers Guild, volunteering as observers to make sure no one’s constitutional rights are trampled.
Another Trump supporter has crossed the street and is confronting protesters.
The Fresno protest is one of many occurring nationwide today objecting to Trump’s election.
