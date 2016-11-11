Fresno traffic safety enforcement gets boost with state funding

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to the Fresno Police Department is expected to help reduce traffic-related deaths and injuries in the city, the department said.
The $448,462 grant will fund a program of law enforcement and public safety awareness in the community. The department says the year-long project will help continue its commitment to keep roads safe.
The department also says it hopes the grant funds can help reduce the number of deaths involving pedestrians and bicycles after a six-year rise. Distracted driving and drivers using drugs is also considered a major problem.
The grant will go toward funding educational presentations; DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols; safety enforcement among pedestrians, drivers, bicyclists and children; speeding enforcement, warrant services and stakeout operations.
The California Office of Traffic Safety will fund the program through help from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
