Groundbreaking set for Kings County jail expansion

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Kings County jail expansion and day reporting center project will be held noon Monday in front of the Kings County Jail in Hanford.
The project involves 33,000 square feet of housing, program, vocational and office space, and a separate day reporting center. The addition will include a 24-bed mental health unit, kitchen, vocations warehouse and program space.
It is funded by a $20 million lease revenue bond award through the Board of State and Community Corrections and the State Public Works Board, $549,000 from Mental Health Services Act capital improvement funds, and $503,000 from county capital funds and in-kind sources.
Bush Construction of Hanford has the contract. Construction has begun. The Kings County Jail address is 1570 Kings County Drive in Hanford.
