More Videos

1:43 Find out what it was like to fight in the skies during WWII

1:45 Healthy pregnancy tips from the CDC

2:45 Here's what it takes to fly Valley veterans to D.C.

2:04 Respects paid to Fresno County Sheriff's Sgt. Rod Lucas

0:56 Sheriff's spokesman on the loss of Sgt. Rod Lucas: 'A numb feeling ... disbelief'

1:18 Henry Perea: We are still in the race

1:03 Lee Brand: I am cautiously optimistic

0:54 Want to remember the craziness? Go get a tattoo

2:19 Valley marching band off to national competition

0:26 Valley voters get ahead of the lines